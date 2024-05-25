Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio are working together; analyzing the evidence

Liv Morgan beat Becky Lynch to become the new Women's World Champion at King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event today. However, Morgan's path to victory wasn't straightforward. Dominik Mysterio, who claimed he came to Saudi Arabia to stop Morgan from winning, ended up playing a part in helping her win instead.

Towards the end of the match, Dominik threw a chair inside the ring for Lynch to use. However, Morgan ended up using it, hitting The Man with a DDT, which finally led to the latter's loss. While it seems Dominik's actions were unintentional, there is a chance that he and Morgan were working together. The evidence lies in how things unfolded in Saudi Arabia.

Dominik Mysterio should have been wise enough to know that a face like Becky Lynch would never use the chair to win a match. Regardless, he threw it in any way, which means that he could have intended for the chair to be used by Morgan. That's also why he probably came near the apron to distract the referee so that Liv could use the chair.

There is a huge possibility that Dirty Dom and Liv Morgan had this plotted out during their meeting, before the latter's championship match. If this is the case and Mysterio is indeed working with Morgan, it will be interesting to see how Rhea Ripley reacts going forward.

Liv Morgan paid tribute to the Princess of Pop at WWE King and Queen of the Ring

At WWE premium live events, superstars often pay tributes to wrestlers of the past or figures that have inspired them in their journey to the top. In recent times, it has been very common to see both male and female stars do it. At WWE King and Queen of the Ring, Liv Morgan did the same.

In her match against Becky Lynch, Morgan was spotted in a red outfit. This outfit was a tribute to The Princess of Pop, Brittney Spears. This is not the first time Morgan has paid tribute to the iconic singer. At WWE Elimination Chamber 2022, Morgan was spotted in a similar outfit.

While fans on X (formerly Twitter) loved seeing Morgan pay her tribute, Becky Lynch also paid tribute to Britteny Spears with her outfit. Lynch, wore a black and white outfit, similar to what the singer once wore. The Irish wrestler's outfit, however, got mixed reactions on social media.

Overall, apart from the tributes with their outfits, Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan delivered a good match which set the tone for WWE King and Queen of the Ring. It will be interesting to see where their story goes from here in the upcoming episode of RAW.

