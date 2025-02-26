Liv Morgan to dump Dominik Mysterio and announce former WWE champ as her boyfriend? Chances explored

Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan have been an on-screen couple on WWE RAW since last year. Dirty Dom ditched Rhea Ripley for the newly crowned Women's Tag Team Champion at SummerSlam last year.

The 27-year-old superstar is well-known for betraying those he values most, including his father, Rey Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley. Many believe Morgan’s name could end up on that list. The younger Mysterio is one of the biggest heels in the promotion and will leave no stone unturned in making the most of his opportunities, even if that means turning on Liv Morgan. However, in a shocking twist, Liv Morgan might pull the trigger first, dumping Latino Heat and joining forces with former WWE champion Finn Balor.

Dominik Mysterio has repeatedly saved Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez from defeat, including helping them win the Women's Tag Team Title on the latest episode of RAW.

Despite Dom’s contributions, Morgan has recently credited Finn Balor for her win. In a post on X/Twitter, she expressed that whenever they follow Balor’s plan, they achieve victory, indirectly taking shots at Mysterio by suggesting his plans never work, given that the latter and The Prince have been at odds lately. In a surprising turn, The Miracle Kid could dump Dirty Dom, kicking him out of the heel faction, and start a new romantic angle with The Demon King.

The heel faction's future has been hanging on a thread for a while, with animosity between Dom and Balor growing with each passing week. The Judgment Day's future looks bleak and with 'Mania looming, booking the break-up angle would work well. The Stamford-based promotion could even book a bout between The Prince and Dirty Dom for The Showcase of the Immortals, as both superstars are out of competition presently.

That said, this angle is purely speculative at this moment.

Liv Morgan discusses having kids with Dominik Mysterio

The Miracle Kid and Dirty Dom are currently one of the hottest on-screen couples in the Stamford-based promotion. Last year, while speaking with Cheap Heat's Peter Rosenberg, Liv Morgan was asked whether she was planning to have little Doms.

"We are taking it slow but how cute is a house of little Diry Doms, right? I think right now the world is our oyster and we are just ready to take over. And so, we're excited just for life and for what's to come after I finally put an end to Rhea Ripley and after Finn [Balor] finally puts an end to Damian Priest," she said.

The Miracle Kid remained in character, stating that they were taking things slowly. She added that it would be adorable to have a house full of little Dirty Doms.

With the Show of Shows on the horizon, it will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has in store for Dominik and Morgan in the coming months.

