Liv Morgan to dump Dominik Mysterio for former WWE United States Champion as a punishment? Possible hint explored

Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan have been an on-screen couple since last year. Dirty Dom betrayed Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam 2024, joining forces with Morgan and helping her retain the gold around her waist.

The power couple together rode a massive wave of success, but Liv Morgan lost her Women’s World Championship, and Dominik Mysterio endeavored to hug Rhea Ripley at the end of their bout last week. Fans have been wondering whether the romance between Mysterio and Morgan will end soon. This week’s RAW featured a backstage segment involving Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio, where fans felt the 30-year-old former champion was ducking Dirty Dom. Dominik gave Liv a flower bouquet.

Although she accepted it, she threw the flower at Carlito, calling him a new nickname, “Carly,” encouraging him to put it somewhere, and left the locker room alongside Raquel. Following the segment, many believe Morgan may dump Dominik soon. In a shocking twist, The Miracle Kid could spend more time with former United States Champion Carlito to make Dirty Dom insecure, and she could eventually leave him.

Fans believe Morgan joined forces with Dominik Mysterio to complete her revenge tour on Rhea Ripley. Now that their saga has concluded, Dirty Dom has left of no use to the 30-year-old. To focus on the women’s division alongside Raquel, Liv could dump Mysterio, and this would establish her further as a solid heel star on the red brand.

Liv Morgan might announce a major move on RAW

Former Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan has managed to establish herself as one of the top contenders on the roster. With her current momentum and potential break-up with her on-screen boyfriend, Morgan will likely stay active on television and be involved in major storylines.

Some believe Becky Lynch may soon return and resume her feud against Morgan, who has been bragging that she not only captured a historic win over The Man but also retired the icon.

However, Morgan could announce that she aims for newer goals and wants to main event WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. The Miracle Kid could also officially announce herself for the Women’s Royal Rumble 2025 bout to achieve her goal of headlining the show of shows this year.

