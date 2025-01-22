Liv Morgan to dump Dominik Mysterio and reveal new on-screen relationship with WWE star? Potential twist explored

WWE Superstars Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio are seemingly going through a rough patch right now. The on-screen heel couple developed tensions when Mysterio tried to get back with his ex-girlfriend Rhea Ripley right after she dethroned Morgan as the Women’s World Champion. Now, there is a chance that The Miracle Kid could ditch Dirty Dom and get together with Logan Paul.

The Maverick announced on this week’s WWE RAW that he was going to make a big impact on the red-branded show. He had also noted before the red-branded show moved to Netflix that he would challenge Gunther and become the new World Heavyweight Champion.

With the ongoing issues between Liv Morgan and her “Daddy Dom,” the inaugural Women’s Crown Jewel Champion could soon ditch her on-screen boyfriend. Although Mysterio wants to make it up to her, he may not succeed in getting Morgan to trust him again.

While Dominik Mysterio is also in pursuit of the world title and has already fought Gunther for the gold, the match was an almost-one-sided win for The Ring General. Moreover, “Daddy Dom” hasn’t won any singles championship on the main roster so far.

In contrast, Logan Paul is a former United States champion who defeated Dom’s greatest rival, Rey Mysterio, to win the belt. Thus, Liv Morgan could gravitate to The Maverick after breaking up with Dirty Dom. This would also give the Stamford-based promotion to give Dom a babyface turn.

While this is a significant direction the storyline can take, all of this is speculation so far.

Liv Morgan could also abandon Dominik Mysterio for Finn Balor

Some feel the current cracks within the ranks of The Judgment Day are the result of Finn Balor’s greed for power. The Prince tried to be the leader of the heel faction while maintaining the guise of being an equal member of the family.

While everyone initially listened to him, he soon lost his authority after failing to defeat Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship and losing his World Tag Team Titles. Following this, Liv Morgan, who was just taunting Balor instead of giving in to his rule, stopped speaking with him.

However, now that her relationship with Dominik Mysterio has taken a turn, there is a chance that she could leave Dom for The Prince. Notably, the former Universal Champion has been close with The Miracle Kid and was also in favor of her joining The Judgment Day.

Additionally, if they unite forces, the heel faction will gain stability. Morgan would also benefit from having a partner who can actually fight if she crosses paths with The Terror Twins Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley once again. It would be interesting to see what becomes of LivDom in the coming days.

