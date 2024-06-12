Liv Morgan and Finn Balor have a history in WWE: What happened between them?

Over the past few weeks, Liv Morgan and Finn Balor have frequently interacted due to the ongoing love angle involving the Women's World Champion and Dominik Mysterio. However, they are no strangers to each other, having previously worked together in the Stamford-based promotion.

It may come as a surprise to some, but they once teamed up against The Judgment Day. This was before the former Universal Champion had joined the villainous faction, and Adam Copeland (FKA Edge) was the leader of the group.

Due to their common enemies, Morgan and Balor decided to work together, with AJ Styles joining their side. This trio of babyfaces clashed against the Judgment Day in a six-man tag team match at Hell in a Cell 2022. Despite a thrilling showdown lasting around 16 minutes, Edge, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley emerged victorious over Liv, Styles, and Balor.

Now, the dynamics have shifted as Liv Morgan and Finn Balor once again find themselves face-to-face on television. There is also an assumption that the 42-year-old could turn on Dominik Mysterio and align himself with the Women's World Champion. This could set up a mixed tag team match when Rhea Ripley returns as a babyface to accompany Dominik Mysterio.

Liv Morgan might have something big already planned for Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio

In Rhea Ripley's absence, Liv Morgan is aggressively pursuing dominance, aiming to claim everything associated with The Eradicator. This ambition was evident when Morgan captured the Women's World Championship and sought to align herself with Dominik. However, Finn Balor has been working to keep Liv and Dominik apart.

Besides this, Liv's actions as the current Women's World Champion suggest that she may have significant plans involving Balor and Dominik. Liv Morgan's initial strategy probably involves fully persuading Dominik to join her side.

Once this is accomplished, she may attempt to manipulate Finn Balor into accepting her inclusion into the Judgment Day faction.

After weeks of manipulation, Balor might eventually agree to incorporate Morgan into the villainous faction. In such a scenario, it's doubtful that Damian Priest could intervene effectively, especially considering that two of its members, Finn and Dominik, would already be in motion to align with the Women's World Champion.

