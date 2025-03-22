Liv Morgan to be forced to miss WrestleMania 41 due to recent development with top WWE star? Chances explored

The reigning Women’s Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan is in the prime of her career. Since, turning heel and joining forces with Dominik Mysterio and The Judgment Day, The Miracle Kid has become one of WWE’s top active superstars. However, lately, there has been some buzz that suggests Morgan might miss WrestleMania this year. However, the chances of that happening are very low.

Liv Morgan’s potential opponent at The Showcase of Immortals this year is Alexa Bliss. Since the former RAW Women’s Champion has returned to the company. Morgan has been the biggest thorn in her side. Liv cost Alexa the Women’s Rumble and the Chamber match, snatching away her chances to win gold. According to speculation, Bliss could join forces with The Wyatt Sicks, and alongside Nikki Cross, she could challenge Liv and Raquel for the Women’s Tag Team Titles.

Recently, Alexa Bliss’s name was taken back from the WrestleMania World show, which raised queries amongst some suggesting that Alexa’s 'Mania plans are likely canceled. Additionally, many fans even believe that with Bilss out of the equation, Liv Morgan would also miss The Showcase of Immortals as she has no other opponent.

The Miracle Kid garners a massive fan following and also holds a title, she has lately been extremely impressive and has gained a lot of praise from fans and upper management. Also, she got a huge win against Jade Cargill on SmackDown last night. This conveys that she stands amongst the top stars in the company and promotion would not let her miss The Grandest Stage of Them All.

If the original plans are not happening, the Stamford-based promotion could craft an entirely new feud for the Women’s Tag Team Champion.

Liv Morgan may be upset with her boyfriend Dominik Mysterio

Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio are the hottest on-screen couple in WWE. The duo joined forces at the SummerSlam 2024 after Dirty Dom betrayed Rhea Ripley for Morgan. The lovebirds are inseparable as they are always together backing each other in their important bouts.

However, it appears Liv Morgan might be upset with Dirty Dom. Mysterio recently liked Rhea Ripley's picture on her official Instagram. Fans shared the screenshot on X (fka Twitter) creating a massive buzz online.

The Miracle Kid seemingly reacted a few hours later. Morgan reposted a post by Finn Balor, where The Prince called Dom a snake. Morgan reposting Balor’s post probably expresses her disappointment with Mysterio’s action.

With The Showcase of Immortals on the horizon, it will be interesting to see what the creative has in store for Liv and The Judgment Day.

