Liv Morgan gives two-word response to Ruby Riott's WWE RAW betrayal

Liv Morgan teamed with Ruby Riott for 17 months

Liv Morgan has taken to social media to respond after Ruby Riott attacked her on the February 3 episode of WWE RAW.

The first match on the show saw Morgan pick up a quick victory over Lana, which prompted Riott to make her first WWE appearance in nine months following double shoulder surgery.

Riott, who worked alongside Morgan and Sarah Logan in The Riott Squad from November 2017 to April 2019, looked as though she was set to join forces with her fellow faction member after approaching her in the middle of the ring.

However, the returning RAW Superstar decided to betray Morgan by attacking her in front of Lana, who followed up by hitting her finisher on her rival.

Morgan has now given her response on Twitter by sharing an old picture of herself and Riott, accompanied by a caption which simply states, “Squad, huh?”

The Riott Squad’s history

Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan were among the most prominent female Superstars on WWE television during their 17-month run together as a faction.

During that time, they faced almost every top female Superstar on the roster, from Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch to Nikki Bella and Ronda Rousey, while they all had opportunities to win titles at PPV events.

WWE separated the trio in the 2019 Superstar Shake-Up, with Riott taking time off to undergo surgery while Morgan and Logan became singles competitors.

