"It just became very clear" - Liv Morgan on her goals as WWE SmackDown Women's Champion

Liv Morgan has commented on what she wants to accomplish as the reigning WWE SmackDown Women's Champion.

Liv captured the coveted title at Money in the Bank several months ago after cashing in her contract on Ronda Rousey. She defeated The Baddest Women on the Planet in a rematch at SummerSlam to retain the gold. The two stars are set to collide once again at WWE Extreme Rules this Saturday night in an Extreme Rules Match.

Speaking to Rick Ucchino of Cageside Seats, Liv Morgan revealed that the kind of champion she wants to be is one that uplifts the division and everyone they work with in the ring.

“As I settled in as champ, it just became very clear and like natural to me, what those responsibilities are and what kind of champion I wanna be. I don’t wanna be the champion that is feeling entitled and is feeling like I’ve gotta look better than everyone all the time. It’s like, no, I wanna be the champion that literally and genuinely lifts up the division. That lifts up the locker room. That lifts up every single person that I work with," said Morgan.

Liv Morgan says she's grateful to be the current SmackDown Women's Champion

At Money in the Bank, Morgan made her dreams of holding a title in WWE a reality after she pinned Ronda Rousey to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship.

She added that she's grateful to be the champion, and it took some time for it to sink in.

“I feel like over the last couple weeks, the last month or so, it’s really settled. And it doesn’t feel like, yes, thank you, I’m grateful to be champion. It feels like, I’m the SmackDown Women’s Champion. I’m the rightful SmackDown Women’s Champion and I’m perhaps the best woman for the job right now," she said.

Liv Morgan is the first person in history to score two pinfall victories over Ronda Rousey. Extreme Rules will be a different scenario, however, as weapons will be legal, which is a major factor in the match.

Do you think Liv Morgan will defeat Ronda Rousey again? Sound off in the comments below!

