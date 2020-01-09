Liv Morgan hangs up on WWE interview after 60 seconds

Danny Hart FOLLOW EXPERT COLUMNIST News Published Jan 09, 2020

Jan 09, 2020 IST SHARE

Liv Morgan spoke over the phone to Kayla Braxton

Liv Morgan appeared as a guest on the latest episode of WWE Network show The Bump, but the phone interview lasted just 60 seconds before she decided to stop answering questions.

At first, everything seemed to be going well, with the former Riott Squad member asking host Kayla Braxton if she had any news ahead of the upcoming match between Rusev and Bobby Lashley (w/Lana).

“Kayla, thank you so much for having me, but I actually have a question for you, if that’s okay? Rusev versus Bobby Lashley, does anyone have any more information on that match?”

Braxton responded by reiterating that Rusev vs. Lashley will take place in Lexington, Kentucky on the next episode of Monday Night RAW on the USA Network on January 13, prompting Morgan to say she “wouldn’t miss that opportunity for the world”.

When asked what she meant by that statement, Morgan said she heard her doorbell and quickly hung up the phone, bringing an end to the interview after just 60 seconds.

You can watch the segment from the 01:04:00 mark of the video below.

What’s next for Liv Morgan?

If it was not already clear before this week’s episode of The Bump, it certainly seems that Liv Morgan, who recently claimed that Lana is “the love of her life”, is going to take her “opportunity” by getting involved in the match between Rusev and Bobby Lashley on next week’s RAW.