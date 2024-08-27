Liv Morgan to lose her title?- 4 Twists that may happen in the Terror Twins vs. Judgment Day mixed tag match at WWE Bash in Berlin

The Terror Twins, Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest, will finally get their hands on the new Judgment Day at WWE Bash in Berlin. They will be facing Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio in a highly anticipated mixed tag team match.

Given the intense buildup, shenanigans from the rest of The Judgment Day are expected. It will be interesting to see if The Terror Twins can emerge victorious despite the potential numbers being stacked against them.

Here are four twists that may happen during the mixed tag team match at WWE Bash in Berlin.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

#4. The Terror Twins find an unlikely ally in LWO

Expand Tweet

Trending

The Judgment Day and LWO have had numerous battles in the past, even when Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley were still part of the group. Despite this, Rey Mysterio and the rest of the Latino World Order might step in to aid Priest and Ripley at WWE Bash in Berlin.

During the latest episode of WWE RAW, Rey Mysterio confronted his son, Dominik Mysterio, stating that Dom needs to be humbled. Rey could assist in doing just that by helping out Priest and Ripley in Berlin. If the LWO were to take out the rest of The Judgment Day, it would turn the match into a fair 2-on-2 battle, leveling the playing field.

#3. The Judgment Day could get banned from ringside

RAW General Manager Adam Pearce needs to ensure that the mixed tag team match at Bash in Berlin proceeds without any interference from the rest of The Judgment Day. To achieve this, he could announce that Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Carlito are banned from ringside.

This decision would minimize distractions and ensure a fair contest. If Pearce makes this announcement, The Terror Twins, Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest would likely become the favorites to walk out victorious.

#2. New member of the Judgment Day shows up at WWE Bash in Berlin?

Expand Tweet

It has been well established that Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley are extremely dominant in one-on-one situations. The new Judgment Day has often relied on their numbers advantage to gain the upper hand against The Terror Twins.

However, if the Judgment Day members are somehow banned from ringside, they will need a backup plan. A shocking twist could occur if a new member of the group interferes during the mixed tag team match at Bash in Berlin. This surprise ally could be Liv Morgan's former tag team partner, Raquel Rodriguez, returning to help Liv secure the win.

#1. Shocking Money in The Bank cash-in

Expand Tweet

The mixed tag team match in Berlin promises to be a chaotic affair, with all the potential shenanigans and interference. Ms. Money in the Bank, Tiffany Stratton, will be watching closely.

If an opportunity arises where Liv Morgan finds herself alone in the ring, Stratton might seize the chance to cash in her Money in the Bank briefcase. She could capitalize on the mayhem, pin Liv Morgan, and shockingly become the new Women’s World Champion.

It will be interesting to see which team emerges victorious from Germany with the bragging rights.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Former WWE Head Writer has an issue with Ricochet in AEW. Catch his rant HERE.