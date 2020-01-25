Liv Morgan makes her return to singles action next week on Raw

25 Jan 2020

Morgan will be looking for some revenge on Raw

Liv Morgan is part of the headline story on RAW right now, but following her loss in mixed tag team action alongside Rusev last week, many fans believed that the feud could have come to an end.

WWE's official Twitter page recently revealed that this isn't the case since Liv Morgan is now set to face Lana on RAW next Monday night in what will be her first singles match on the Red brand since the beginning of 2019 and Rusev and Bobby Lashley will be banned ringside.

Morgan was drafted to SmackDown as part of the Superstar Shake-up last year, before being called back to Raw as part of the WWE Draft back in October. Morgan only featured in one match against Charlotte on SmackDown before she decided that she was going to change up her look and return to RAW as the ex-lover of Lana.

Reports suggested that Paul Heyman pushed for Liv Morgan to be moved over to Raw so that he could use her in a main event storyline and the hope is now that Morgan can pick up a much-needed win over The Ravishing Russian since this storyline has been rather one-sided.

