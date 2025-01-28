Liv Morgan may have subtly confirmed her future with Dominik Mysterio amid breakup speculation

WWE Superstars Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio are facing some very visible relationship problems right now. Dirty Dom’s attempt to get back with his ex-girlfriend Rhea Ripley right after she defeated The Miracle Kid to become the Women’s World Champion has shaken the foundation of their bond. Interestingly, however, Morgan may have subtly confirmed her true feelings for her “Daddy Dom.”

Sealing things with a kiss?

This week on RAW, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez faced WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Naomi and Bianca Belair in a non-title match. Both teams hit each other hard but the babyfaces started to gain momentum in the later half.

Countering this, Dominik Mysterio interfered in the match, allowing his Judgement Day counterparts to steal the win. Interestingly, following this win, the inaugural Women’s Crown Jewel Champion was seen giving Dom a kiss on the cheek.

This act of affection comes after Morgan had clearly been upset with her on-screen boyfriend. Thus, it is safe to consider that LivDom will be together for now and that the duo won’t be breaking up. Moreover, it seems that the strengthening of this bond will lead to The Judgment Day getting new championships.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez could be the next tag champs

While Naomi is the current tag team champion alongside Bianca Belair, she wasn’t the latter’s original partner. Jade Cargill and Belair had secured the belts for the second time at Bash in Berlin by defeating The Unholy Union. Several months ago, The Storm was ambushed in the parking lot during a SmackDown show by an unidentified assailant.

Ever since, The Glow has replaced Cargill. It is speculated that the former AEW star could return and expose Naomi as her attacker and cause a fallout for the tag champs. At the same time, Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan look ready to succeed as the new champions.

This would also open the door for The Glow, The Storm, and The EST of WWE to pursue singles careers once again.

The Judgment Day could get back on track

The Judgment Day’s track record has been progressively declining for several weeks. The most dominant faction on the RAW brand commanded multiple championships among its members. However, the heel crew lost the World Tag Team Championship and the Women’s World Championship in quick succession.

However, if Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez win the Women’s Tag Team Championship, the group could repair its cracks. Especially because The Miracle Kid will no longer chase Rhea Ripley. Since Damian Priest has been moved to SmackDown, Finn Balor’s path will also open up.

The Prince could easily focus on challenging Gunther now, and Dominik Mysterio could be JD McDonagh’s new permanent tag team partner. Thus, the faction stands a chance to have five members with titles.

It would be interesting to see if Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez can pave this path for their group.

