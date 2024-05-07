Liv Morgan must complete her heel turn by dethroning Becky Lynch with former WWE champion's help

Liv Morgan is flying high right now. Not only is she one of the top stars in RAW's Women's Division, but she now has a title match at The King and Queen of the Ring 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. But, this isn't the same Morgan of old.

In recent weeks, Liv Morgan has seemed more and more like a heel. Although she is still technically a babyface, her actions have proved otherwise. From her attack on former Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley, to her most recent decision to not help Becky Lynch against Damage CTRL.

No matter how you look at it, it feels as though Liv Morgan is on the verge of becoming a full-fledged heel. And, how better to turn than by dethroning The Man in Saudi Arabia? Well, the cherry on top of all this would be if she did so by enlisting the help of a former WWE champion.

This happens to be none other than former NXT North American Champion, Dominik Mysterio. And, there are a couple of reasons why.

The Judgment Day could be breaking up very soon

One reason why Dominik Mysterio could side with Liv Morgan is the fact that The Judgment Day could be breaking up very soon. The seeds of turmoil have been sown, and problems are already arising. Damian Priest has been lashing out at his fellow stable mates, and things reached their climax during his title match at Backlash France.

Granted, they seemed to patch things up on RAW, but there are still some questions surrounding Mysterio. He keeps trying to bring in new members, and this isn't sitting well with the likes of either Priest, JD McDonagh, or Finn Balor.

Expand Tweet

It seems like it's only a matter of time before Dirty Dom decides to leave The Judgment Day. So, why not do so by siding with Morgan in her attempt to win the Women's World Championship at The King and Queen of the Ring 2024?

Liv Morgan vowed to take everything away from Rhea Ripley

For those who need a reminder, Liv Morgan is currently in the midst of her "Revenge Tour". This kicked off after she vowed to take everything away from Rhea Ripley before WrestleMania 40. And, so far, the tour is off to a good start.

Not only has she injured Ripley, but she also forced Mami to vacate the Women's World Championship. But, she is not done yet. It looks like Morgan truly plans on taking everything away from Ripley, and this could lead to her stealing Dom Dom away from her.

Expand Tweet

Luring Dominik Mysterio away from The Judgment Day would be the biggest heist Morgan has pulled off yet. And, working alongside him to win the title that his Mami once held would be the nail in the coffin, confirming her heel turn.

WWE has been hinting for weeks that Dominik Mysterio is siding with Morgan

Perhaps the most obvious reason as to why Dominik Mysterio will be siding with Liv Morgan has come from WWE itself. For weeks, the company has been hinting on RAW that the two have something going on. It started with their intriguing interaction a while ago, and then just last week when the two were spotted walking out of the same room. And, this week, some more hints were dropped.

Following RAW, Morgan stood for a photoshoot in front of a trailer with Rhea Ripley's picture on it. But, what was most interesting, was her outfit. On further inspection, Morgan can be seen with a purple bandana tucked into her skirt pocket. A bandana, that could possibly belong to Dirty Dom.

Expand Tweet

All signs point toward Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan joining hands as a heel pairing. But, this is all just speculation at the end of the day. There is no telling how things will unfold, until it actually happens.

