Liv Morgan must form an alliance with another former WWE champion to lure Dominik Mysterio to her side

Liv Morgan is targeting everything that has to do with Rhea Ripley and The Judgment Day is no exception. Morgan injured Ripley on the fallout episode of RAW after WrestleMania XL and forced the latter to vacate her Women's World Championship. Now, Liv has her sights set on The Judgment Day.

Fans have seen Morgan going face-to-face with Dominik Mysterio backstage and it seems that she could target another member of the fearsome faction in her effort to lure Dirty Dom to her side. This member would be none other than JD McDonagh. The former NXT Cruiserweight Champion appears to be frustrated lately and could be the first in line to leave the faction.

There are a variety of reasons why Liv must form an alliance with The Irish Ace to lure Dirty Dom to her side.

JD McDonagh appears to be exhausted in The Judgment Day

JD McDonagh has done his best to help the other members of The Judgment Day emerge victorious in their respective matches or retain their championships. Still, The Irish Ace interfering in matches or segments has created tension between him and Damian Priest or Rhea Ripley.

Priest and Ripley have called him out several times and things have got worse since Mami left to recover from her injury and Priest seemingly took over as the leader of the faction. The reigning World Heavyweight Champion has confronted McDonagh on multiple occasions and the latter could leave the faction soon if things do not change.

JD McDonagh has sided with Dominik Mysterio a lot lately

JD McDonagh has sided a lot with Dominik Mysterio lately. The two stars have teamed up several times and have created a bond. So, The Irish Ace leaving The Judgment Day could lead to Dominik Mysterio's departure from the faction as well.

Mysterio has teased a move to the Legado Del Fantasma and has sided with Santos Escobar, so it would not come as a surprise if Dirty Dom follows McDonagh's steps should the latter leave The Judgment Day.

JD McDonagh could join Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio to have a feud with Damian Priest and Finn Balor

Liv Morgan wants to lure Dominik Mysterio away from Rhea Ripley and The Judgment Day, as her "Revenge Tour" continues. Should Liv do so, it will be a major upset for Ripley, as she has a great on-screen relationship with Dirty Dom.

If Mysterio is out of the fearsome faction, JD McDonagh should side with him and Liv Morgan and start a feud with Damian Priest and Finn Balor, which could also include Rhea Ripley when she returns from her injury. If this happens, The Irish Ace will have the chance to get his revenge on Priest and the way he has treated him lately.

