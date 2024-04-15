Liv Morgan needs to align with 38-year-old star on WWE RAW so she can take down Rhea Ripley and The Judgment Day

Liv Morgan attacked the reigning Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley on the April 8 episode of Monday Night RAW, setting the tone for her upcoming battle. With the Eradicator set to fight back this coming Monday, Morgan could need help neutralizing The Judgment Day and focusing on Ripley.

Thus, it appears that she will need to align with the No.1 contender for the World Heavyweight Championship, Jey Uso, who emerged victorious in the Fatal Four-Way match and earned the right to challenge the new champion, Damian Priest, at Backlash Premium Live Event in France.

Liv Morgan should interfere in the Jey Uso vs. Finn Balor match on RAW

After becoming the No.1 contender, Jey Uso will have to focus not only on Priest but also the rest of The Judgment Day. As a result, he will take on Finn Balor, aiming to boost his momentum heading into the title match with Priest.

As for Liv Morgan, it would make sense for her to interfere and distract Balor to help Uso win the match. On that occasion, it would become obvious that Morgan will look to fulfil her promise to Ripley, which is to take everything away from her, not only her Women's World Championship but also The Judgment Day.

Liv Morgan could attack the rest of The Judgment Day members

We should expect Rhea Ripley to confront Liv Morgan at some point during the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW, but if Morgan interferes in the Jey Uso vs. Finn Balor match, it could be to target the rest of The Judgment Day members, like Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh.

This is what Rhea Ripley used to do to male stars, so mind games could help escalate the build-up of the fight between the two top female superstars.

Liv Morgan has made it clear that she is out for revenge on Rhea Ripley

Ripley and Morgan have a lot of history, as they were tag team partners, but after the Aussie star's heel turn, they have gone opposite directions.

The reigning Women's World Champion injured Morgan and cost her one year of her career, and the latter has made it clear that she is out for revenge. And what better way to show her intentions and build up her feud with Ripley than interfering with The Judgment Day and costing them victories?

