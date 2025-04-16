Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez to lose their Tag Team Titles because of recent WWE decision? Exploring the possibility 

Reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are set to defend their titles at WrestleMania 41 against the unlikely team of Bayley and Lyra Valkyria. The Judgment Day duo is the favorite to win the match, but a recent WWE decision might put an end to their run prematurely.

Morgan and Rodriguez are the only team in WWE history to win the Women's Tag Team Titles three times. They have incredible chemistry, with Rodriguez having the size advantage over Bayley and Valkyria.

However, the company's decision to have a Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Match at NXT Stand & Deliver could lead to a title change at WrestleMania. Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade are back together, teaming for a future shot at the Women's Tag Team Championships. The two are the favorites to win this match.

If Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade become the No. 1 contenders, they are likely headed to the main roster after WrestleMania. It's the perfect opportunity for the two young stars to establish themselves as a formidable team.

They also have history with Bayley and Lyra Valkyria, which can be revisited once the young ones officially get called up. But how would that result in Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez losing their titles at WrestleMania 41?

Well, it's going to be hard to sell a heel vs. heel story if Perez and Jade become the No. 1 contenders. So there's a chance for Bayley and Lyra Valkyria to become the champs this weekend. All in all, this is mere speculation at the moment, and the fans need to tune in to find out how the story progresses.

Liv Morgan teamed up with Dominik Mysterio to take on some hot wings

There's no doubt that the on-screen chemistry between Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio is off the charts. They continue to be in character for most of their interviews together, keeping kayfabe alive somehow in this day and age.

The Judgment Day duo recently teamed up to take on hot wings in the latest episode of Hot Ones Versus. They were joined by fellow WWE personalities Jackie Redmond and Peter Rosenberg, as well as referee Eddie Orengo.

Technically, they took on each other but teamed up to devour the hot wings. They didn't let the spice get the victory, with Dominik winning the challenge after beating Morgan in a thumb wrestling match.

