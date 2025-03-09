Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to lose WWE Women’s Tag Team titles at WrestleMania 41? Chances explored 

WWE Superstars Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez won the Women’s Tag Team Championship on February 24, 2025. The Judgment Day duo is aiming to make their third run as the tag champs a memorable one and will certainly want to leave WrestleMania 41 with the titles. However, there is a chance that they could lose the belts to Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair in Las Vegas.

On SmackDown this week, The EST of WWE confronted Naomi about the attack on The Storm back in November 2024. After some pressing, The Glow confessed that she was behind the attack, following which Bianca Belair left the ring in tears. Soon after, Jade Cargill attacked Naomi, laying her out with her finisher, Jaded.

Notably, Bianca Belair made no attempt to stop the former AEW star as she took Naomi out. Thus, there is a chance that the former two-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions could reunite and look forward to getting their gold back.

Barring their Triple Threat match defeat at the 2024 Clash at the Castle, Belair and Cargill have almost never lost a fair fight. Thus, if they get a title rematch for WrestleMania 41, there is a chance that they could defeat Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

This would take the total number of their title runs to three, tying them with The Judgment Day duo for the highest number of tag team title runs. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

Bianca Belair will have the odds stacked against her at WrestleMania 41

While the circumstances for Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill to win back the Women’s Tag Team Championship look bright, this could also be bad news for Belair. If the EST of WWE and Cargill do get a tag team title shot against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, that would mean she would have to fight two matches in Las Vegas.

Considering that the tag team matches are scheduled earlier on the card, the 35-year-old could be significantly weaker by the time she enters the Women’s World Championship match. On top of it, IYO SKY has already bested Belair a few times.

Additionally, just a moment of distraction cost Rhea Ripley her title against the Japanese wrestler. Hence, even a slight disadvantage could prove heavy for the three-time WWE Women’s Champion.

Thus, The EST’s chances to win the Women’s World Championship would get very slim if she would also have to fight for the tag titles in Las Vegas. It would be interesting to see if she leaves WrestleMania 41 with two titles, one title, or no titles.

