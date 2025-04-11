Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez WrestleMania 41 implications; Lyra Valkyria to make WWE history? 4 finishes for the Women's Gauntlet match on SmackDown

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are set to defend the WWE Women's Team Championships at WrestleMania 41. Their opponents will be determined on SmackDown this Friday in a Women's Gauntlet match.

The six teams participating in the match are Kayden Carter and Katana Chance, Bayley and Lyra Valkyria, B-Fab and Michin, Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler, Piper Niven and Alba Fyre, and Maxxine Dupri and Natalya. With all the star power crammed in this bout, let's look at four possible finishes, setting up an interesting final week before The Grandest Stage of Them All:

#1. Natalya and Maxxine Dupri shock the world

Maxxine Dupri and Natalya. (Photo credits: WWE.com)

The WWE Universe loves an underdog story, and the underdogs of the Women's Gauntlet Match are Natalya and Maxxine Dupri. The Alpha Academy star has been trying her best to get Natalya to put her under her wing.

While it's too early to give the new team a push, it certainly raises the interest in the Women's Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania 41. The only downside is there's no time left to develop this into a more fascinating story, though Natalya and Maxxine continue to tell it on their social media accounts.

#2. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez cause chaos

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are heels, and they are meant to do bad stuff. As much as they want to be at WrestleMania 41, it's more evil for them to cause chaos toward the end of the gauntlet match.

The Tag Team Champs could attack the final two teams and wreak havoc as no winner is declared. It sets up a potential multi-team match at WrestleMania 41, possibly a ladder bout, which has been a staple in past editions of The Show of Shows.

#3. Chelsea Green helps her Secret Her-Vice to victory

The Green Regime on SmackDown. (Photo credits: WWE.com)

Another team that has plenty of momentum heading into SmackDown is Chelsea Green's The Secret Hervice. Piper Niven and Alba Fyre have done a wonderful job serving and protecting the reigning Women's United States Champion.

While Green is not on the WrestleMania 41 card yet, she has been feuding with Zelina Vega. Their match could get added this Friday. But back to Niven and Fyre, Green can do her best to help them win and put them on the card of The Grandest Stage of Them All.

#4. Bayley and Lyra Valkyria outlast every team and earn a ticket to WrestleMania 41

Fans are already predicting a win for Bayley and Lyra Valkyria, who had a match for the Women's Intercontinental Championship last Monday on RAW. There's mutual respect between the two stars, and they certainly could work together as a team.

While Bayley turning on Lyra sets up a rematch for the Women's Intercontinental Title at WrestleMania 41 is a possibility, another way to get them on the 'Mania card is for them to win the gauntlet match. They could enter as the first team and beat every team in front of them.

It also sets up a possibly historic WrestleMania for Valkyria, wherein she could become the first-ever Women's Intercontinental and Tag Team Champion at the same time.

