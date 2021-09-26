"After the Riott Squad split up, I was so against tag teams" – Liv Morgan recalls her mindset before working with Toni Storm

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan was in conversation with Scott Fishman of TVInsider this week before her Extreme Rules clash with Carmella.

Extreme Rules will mark Liv Morgan's second pay-per-view singles competition. Prior to this, she was featured on Night 2 of WrestleMania 36 in a pre-show match against Natalya, which she won.

The stakes will be high for Morgan this Sunday at Extreme Rules when she goes one-on-one with the self-proclaimed 'Most Beautiful Woman in all of WWE.'

Morgan mentioned that she enjoyed teaming up with Toni Storm on SmackDown. She stated that she wanted to stay away from tag team wrestling after Riott Squad broke up, but teaming with Storm was enjoyable.

She also said that Storm loved the business and had paid her dues before making her way to the WWE. Morgan said that the former NXT UK Women's Champion was very committed in the ring and gave it her all irrespective of who she was up against.

“I love to team with Toni Storm. After the Riott Squad split up, I was so against tag teams. Toni Storm is the only one I would team with every single day. I feel like because I was such a fan before she came to WWE and put in tons of work. She is always going to give 150 percent no matter what the match, with who or how much time is given. That’s something I try to do, so I see that quality in her. I admire it and gravitate toward that”, Liv Morgan said.

Liv Morgan spoke about establishing a connection with the fans

Liv Morgan discussed being able to build a connection with the WWE Universe. She mentioned that fans often liked the underdog scratching their way to the top. Morgan recalled her journey working up the ranks in WWE, and how fans related to her work over the last year.

