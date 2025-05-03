Liv Morgan to be replaced by 27-year-old WWE star as Raquel Rodriguez's tag team partner? Exploring the possibility 

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan has taken a break from active programming. The Judgment Day member will be away shooting for a Hollywood movie. This leaves Raquel Rodriguez alone with the Women’s Tag Team Championship. Interestingly, Lash Legend could approach the champ to become her new tag partner so she doesn’t have to relinquish the titles.

The Boujee Bully is a 27-year-old wrestler signed to WWE’s NXT brand. She was seen in action on SmackDown last year and was also part of Crown Jewel 2024, where she fought in a Fatal Four-Way Match for the Women’s Tag Team Championship alongside Jakara Jackson of The Meta-Four.

However, the faction was disbanded this Tuesday on NXT. Additionally, ahead of this week’s episode of SmackDown, several superstars were released, including Oro Mensah and Jakara Jackson. Thus, with the reunion of The Meta-Four being unlikely, Lash Legend could head to WWE RAW and team up with Raquel Rodriguez.

Like Big Mami Cool, The Boujee Bully is also a tall powerhouse who displayed her strength when she used her signature, Lash Extension, on a heavyweight wrestler like Piper Niven. Thus, she could be a great addition to The Judgment Day. Additionally, the heel faction wants to cling to all the gold it has in its possession right now, and thus, recruiting someone strong like Legend would make sense.

It must be noted that while there is a possibility this above angle could play out, all of this is speculation so far.

The WWE Universe didn’t expect The Meta-Four to break up and then be released

The Meta-Four consisted of Lash Legend, Jakara Jackson, Noam Dar, and Oro Mensah. Dar was out with an injury since May 2024, attacked by Ethan Page on his NXT debut. He returned and joined his crew on April 22, 2025. Thus, after almost a year, the stable was whole again, and the 31-year-old also won the NXT Heritage Cup upon his return.

While fans rooted for the faction once again, this week on NXT, the group decided to split and go their own ways. While the WWE Universe thought that this would mean the rise of four singles superstars, especially Jakara Jackson, she has now been released alongside Oro Mensah to everyone's surprise.

It remains to be seen what lies ahead for Jackson following her release, with many fans already speculating that she could sign with NJPW or TNA.

