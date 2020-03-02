Liv Morgan responds after RAW Superstar takes credit for her WWE success

Liv Morgan is set to compete at Elimination Chamber

The war of words between Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott has continued ahead of their participation in the six-woman WWE Elimination Chamber match next week.

Both women have been confirmed for the RAW Women’s Championship No.1 contender’s match, which will also feature Asuka, Natalya, Sarah Logan and Shayna Baszler, with the winner going on to face Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 36.

Morgan shared a picture of herself on Instagram posing at a WWE live event, accompanied by a caption which read, “Thank you for changing my life. Forever grateful.”

An in-character Riott, who attacked her former Riott Squad colleague after returning from injury in February, took credit for Morgan’s success by simply stating, “You’re welcome. And you should be.”

This led Morgan, also tweeting in-character, to send a warning to Riott ahead of their upcoming match on March 8.

You really hate to see me thriving, huh ? But I got you ...I’ll make sure to personally thank you in the chamber Rue 😘 — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) March 1, 2020

Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott’s WWE history

In November 2017, The Riott Squad – Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan – made their WWE main-roster debuts on SmackDown.

The trio moved to RAW in April 2018 and featured prominently on Monday nights for most of the next year, with high-profile opponents including Ronda Rousey, Sasha Banks, Bayley and The Bella Twins.

Since being separated in the 2019 Superstar Shake-Up, Logan has not featured much on WWE television, while Morgan has recently established herself as a babyface following her storyline with Rusev and Lana.

Advertisement

As for Riott, she returned from double shoulder surgery in February 2020 and immediately turned heel by attacking Morgan.