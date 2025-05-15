Liv Morgan to return with familiar name who hasn’t been seen in WWE in a very long time? Possibility explored 

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan has taken a break from active programming. The Miracle Kid is currently busy with a Hollywood movie shoot, and it isn’t clear when she will be back. Interestingly, there is a chance that the inaugural Women’s Crown Jewel Champion may not return alone and bring back Lana with her.

Born CJ Perry, the 40-year-old star is the former manager of Rusev. One of her segments before she left WWE in June 2021 involved an on-screen romantic relationship with Liv Morgan. The Judgment Day member had crashed a kayfabe wedding between The Ravishing Russian and Bobby Lashley.

Perry went on to work with AEW after her departure. However, she left the Tony Khan-led company and has notably been signed by the Stamford-based promotion once again a while ago under a Legends contract. While Rusev has made his comeback on WWE, Lana hasn’t been seen so far. Thus, there is a chance that she could return with Liv Morgan.

CJ Perry could become the new manager of The Judgment Day. With this, she could interfere and cause distractions in the matches of Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Especially since Dominik Mysterio would be busy with his own matches now that he is the Intercontinental Champion.

While there is a possibility of the above angle coming to fruition, all of this is speculation so far.

The Judgment Day could need someone to fill in for Liv Morgan

While Liv Morgan is busy with an external project, Raquel Rodriguez is alone with the Women’s Tag Team Championship. Without her partner, there is a chance that RAW General Manager Adam Pearce may ask Big Mami Cool to relinquish the doubles gold. However, The Judgment Day may not want to surrender the titles in order to remain the most dominant faction on the red brand.

Because of this, the heel crew needs a female wrestler to fill in for Morgan. Interestingly, Finn Balor may have found someone for the task - Roxanne Perez. The Prince was seen talking to The Prodigy two weeks ago on RAW. This was a rare spectacle since the Irishman is known for keeping to himself or engaging with the members of The Judgment Day only.

Roxanne Perez has proven herself in the ring as well as improved her promo delivery capabilities as a two-time NXT Women’s Champion. Moreover, she was also the Iron Woman of the Royal Rumble this year, staying in the ring for the longest time, beating the previous record holder, Liv Morgan. Additionally, she fought on par with Women’s World Champion IYO SKY on RAW last week in a non-title match.

Thus, The Judgment Day could recruit The Prodigy in case the Women’s Tag Team Championship needs to be defended during Morgan's absence. While Finn Balor has been against adding new members, if the doubles gold of the women’s division leaves the faction, Dominic Mysterio would become the only titleholder in the crew. Thus, to prevent that from happening, The Prince may be ready to make a compromise.

It will be interesting to see if anybody joins The Judgment Day while Liv Morgan is away.

