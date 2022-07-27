"Thank you" - Liv Morgan retweets WWE Superstar's character-breaking praise

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan has taken to Twitter to share some character-breaking compliments from Natalya.

Liv won the 2022 Women's Money In The Bank ladder match at the titular premium live event and cashed in on a weakened Ronda Rousey the same night. The woman that Rousey had just defeated in the prior match was none other than former SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya.

The Queen of Harts was also one of Liv's first opponents as champ. Natalya believed she'd earned the shot for weakening Rousey prior to Morgan's cash-in. The two have been in something of a rivalry since Liv's transfer to SmackDown, with Nattie even allegedly "no-selling" Morgan's finishing move.

However, Natalya recently broke character to offer praise to Liv on Twitter. Nattie talked about how far the SmackDown Women's Champion has come since the start of her training, and how she fought against adversity to become a WWE Superstar:

"Your hard work in the Dungeon and through the years, really paid off @YaOnlyLivvOnce. Even when the chips were down, you kept coming and trying and working. Talent, work ethic and dedication will always take you to the top," Nattie wrote.

In response, Liv Morgan sent out a simple message of thanks:

What was the fan response to Liv Morgan's tweet?

The WWE Universe and wrestling fans across the board have also taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on Liv Morgan's reply.

Natalya herself replied to Liv's post, tagging the current champ and offering her three heart emojis:

A fan on Twitter echoed Natalya's admiration, declaring that everything the Queen of Harts said is the reason fans love and support Liv as champion:

LucaRossi @LucaRos8617 @YaOnlyLivvOnce She said the big reason you have so many fans and why we are all happy to see your love story with that belt 🙃 @YaOnlyLivvOnce She said the big reason you have so many fans and why we are all happy to see your love story with that belt 🙃

One fan even shared a photo of Liv and Nattie looking happy together, captioning that they were his two favorite people:

It will be interesting to see how long Liv Morgan's SmackDown Women's Championship reign lasts. You can read more about her by clicking right here.

