Liv Morgan to reunite with her ex-GF, Dominik Mysterio cheats with new member? 4 directions for The Judgment Day star when she returns to WWE

Liv Morgan hasn’t appeared on WWE TV since asking for time off from the company following WrestleMania 41. The Miracle Kid has signed a new Hollywood movie and is seemingly working on it.

Ad

According to a recent report by Fightful, Liv Morgan will not be away from WWE TV for too long. Filming for her upcoming project may end on May 16, and she can return to the United States on May 17. However, the report did not specify when Morgan will return to the company's programming.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

In this listicle, we look at four potential directions for Liv Morgan once she returns to WWE.

Top WWE star punished? More details HERE

#4. Liv Morgan can kick Finn Balor out of The Judgment Day

Finn Balor has been heartbroken since WrestleMania 41, where his teammate, Dominik Mysterio, won the WWE Intercontinental Championship after pinning him. For weeks, the Triple H-led creative team has been dropping hints about Balor's potential heel turn.

Ad

Balor also posted a picture of AJ Styles, who is feuding with “Dirty” Dom. Upon her return, Liv Morgan could kick The Prince out of the group, accusing him of being disloyal to The Judgment Day.

#3. Raquel Rodriguez and Morgan can lose the Women's Tag Team Title

Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan are the reigning Women’s Tag Team Champions. They will reportedly remain champions amid The Miracle Kid’s hiatus. After her comeback to the Stamford-based promotion, Morgan could resume her duties as a champion and defend her gold.

Ad

In shocking turns of events, Morgan and Rodriguez might lose their title to a new tag team that has emerged on RAW, Roxanne Perez and Giulia. The up-and-coming stars debuted on RAW and kicked off a feud with Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY. They might target The Judgment Day duo next and dethrone them.

#2. Dominik Mysterio can betray Morgan

“Dirty” Dom is notorious for backstabbing the people who love and care about him. Dominik's victims include his ex-girlfriend Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, and his father, Rey Mysterio.

Ad

Many feel that sooner or later, Liv Morgan will find herself in a similar spot when Dominik Mysterio leaves her for someone else. This week on RAW, Finn Balor was seen talking to Roxanne Perez.

In a shocking betrayal, Balor might manipulate Dominik into kicking Morgan out of the stable and starting a romantic relationship with Perez. The Prince previously helped "Dirty" Dom form a bond with The Miracle Kid. This angle could create another interesting storyline in the women’s division.

Ad

#1. Morgan can reunite with her ex-girlfriend

Former WWE United States Champion Rusev returned to the wrestling giant on the RAW after WrestleMania 41. Meanwhile, his wife, CJ Perry (Lana), signed a Legends contract with World Wrestling Entertainment. However, she hasn’t made an appearance on television since inking the deal.

Upon her comeback, Morgan could return with Lana, with whom she had a romantic angle on WWE TV in 2019. While the romantic storyline was quickly scrapped, the creative team could restart the angle to put the spotlight on The Judgment Day again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nayan Kumawat Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.



Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.



Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 24. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.



Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.



Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time. Know More