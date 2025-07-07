Liv Morgan revenge, Dominik Mysterio injury update? - 5 directions for The Judgment Day on WWE RAW

The Judgement Day has been one of the most dominant factions on WWE RAW for the past few years. The tides have shifted significantly for the group over the past few weeks, and they are now holding championships.

With Liv Morgan out due to an injury and Roxanne being the newest member, let's take a look at five directions for the faction on the upcoming RAW:

#5. Latest challengers for the World Tag Team Titles could be revealed

Finn Balor and JD McDonagh shocked the world when they won the World Tag Team Championship by beating the New Day on last week's RAW. They captured the titles for the second time and are now leading the Tag Team division of the red brand once again.

Adam Pearce could reveal the first challengers for the new World Tag Team Champions on the upcoming RAW episode. It will be exciting to see which teams step up to the Judgement Day to compete for the tag titles.

#4. Roxanne Perez injures Kairi Sane

During an interaction last week, Roxanne told everyone that she would get revenge on Kairi for injuring Liv Morgan. She is scheduled to face her on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

Roxanne Perez could viciously hit Kairi on purpose and injure her during their encounter. This could help her gain the trust of her fellow Judgement Day members.

#3. Dominik Mysterio gets medically cleared

It was announced that Dominik Mysterio will defend his Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles on the Night of Champions. However, the match didn't take place as Dominik suffered an injury to his ribs before the match.

It could be announced on the upcoming episode of the red brand that Dirty Dom has been cleared to wrestle. He could come out to the ring and make the announcement himself.

#2. Rising tensions between the group

Since Liv Morgan is away due to a shoulder injury and Roxanne Perez is the newest member, cracks could finally start to appear within the Judgement Day. Liv's allies, Raquel Rodriguez and Dominik, could show their discontent over Roxanne's addition to the group.

Tensions between Finn Balor and Dominik can continue to grow due to Finn making some major decisions in Liv's absence. Hints towards a Judgement Day breakup could be dropped on the next episode of RAW.

#1. Dominik vs AJ Styles for SNME

Like he convinced Adam Pearce to make Roxanne Perez the newest Women's Tag Team Champion, Finn Balor could propose another idea to the RAW General Manager. After informing him that Dominik has been medically cleared, Balor could ask Pearce to book Dominik for Saturday Night's Main Event.

Adam Pearce could take Finn Balor's suggestion into consideration and announce that Dominik will defend his Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles on the upcoming SNME. This move could anger Dom and lead to another dispute between him and Finn.

