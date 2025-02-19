Liv Morgan's ex-girlfriend to join The Judgment Day as their manager & bring in 304 lb star? Potential explored

Liv Morgan's former on-screen girlfriend might rejoin the Stamford-based promotion as a manager, potentially bringing a 304-lb monster with her to join The Judgment Day. The Miracle Kid worked with ex-WWE star CJ Perry when the former returned after a lengthy hiatus in 2019. Plus, she revealed her relationship with Perry during the latter's wedding to Bobby Lashley on RAW.

Ad

The 304-lb monster in question is Rusev. The Ravishing Russian played a huge role as The Bulgarian Brute's manager during a significant part of his time on the WWE main roster. Together, they were an impressive duo. It wouldn't be a shock if they joined forces again.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Rusev is now a free agent after leaving AEW. He joined the Jacksonville-based promotion back in 2020 and had a solid stint there. The former Lana has also teased a comeback, even asking her followers on social media if they think she might appear for the RAW premiere on Netflix in early January.

Top name doesn't want to enter the WWE Hall of Fame. More details HERE.

With Rusev now a free agent, he and Lana could make a comeback and align themselves with The Judgment Day. The group could use a strong presence after Damian Priest left, and the 39-year-old would fit right into that important spot. Lana's relationship with Liv Morgan could be used as a reason for the duo to join the heel stable on RAW.

Ad

This situation is intriguing and has a lot of promise, but it's just speculation for now. Let's wait and see if it turns into something real.

Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio recently talked about bringing in a new member

In a recent episode of WWE RAW, Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio were chatting about adding a new member to their group. But things took a turn when Finn Balor jumped in, not on board with the plan.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Considering Morgan's previous connection with Lana, she might be able to convince the 39-year-old to step in as a manager. If that happens, Lana could also bring Rusev along, who could take Balor's spot as the main guy in the faction, boosting their power even more.

It’ll be interesting to find out if Liv Morgan, Lana, and Rusev join forces if the couple makes their way back to WWE. If that goes down, their backstory could shake things up in the faction.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback