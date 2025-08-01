Liv Morgan’s ex-partner has subtly revealed they are still close in real life

Liv Morgan has been away from WWE since June, when she sustained an unfortunate injury on Monday Night RAW against Kairi Sane after landing awkwardly and hurting her shoulder. The Miracle Kid is likely to be sidelined for an extended period. The former Women's World Champion gained popularity after she began a romantic angle with Dominik Mysterio and joined the Judgment Day stable.The 31-year-old star had a heated rivalry with her former tag team partner, Rhea Ripley, which is also arguably one of the best female feuds in recent memory. Morgan and Ripley share a mutual hatred for each other and never miss the chance to take shots at each other.However, despite all the on-screen animosity and hatred, Rhea Ripley has subtly revealed that she and Liv Morgan share a close bond behind the scenes, and their hate is merely kayfabe and for television. The Nightmare recently had an interview with WhistleSports, where she was asked about her Mount Rushmore of WWE women.Surprisingly, Mami included Morgan in her list and spoke highly about how she had evolved significantly in the past two years. Ripley further said Morgan was killing it, and the latter was the superstar of the year for a reason, which subtly showcases that the two share a close bond in real life.Moreover, Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley were even seen chit-chatting behind the scenes, as shown in the recently released WWE: Unreal documentary on Netflix, which showcases the hidden secrets of the business.Liv Morgan and Ripley getting on well off-camera caught the attention of their fans, who shared the clips on social media, praising both women for their on-screen work and chemistry.Arch-rival of Liv Morgan is set to compete in a massive match at SummerSlam 2025While Morgan is out of action, her on-screen rival, the Eradicator, is all set to compete in yet another Women's World Championship bout at the historic two-night SummerSlam Premium Live Event this weekend.Ripley and SKY had a classic encounter at the Evolution 2 PLE last month. However, the contest ended with a bang as Ms. Money in the Bank 2025, Naomi, ran in and cashed in her briefcase, winning the Women's World Championship by beating both SKY and Ripley, marking a shocking end to Evolution.Following Naomi's win, all three women got into a heated argument on Monday Night RAW after Evolution 2. General Manager Adam Pearce officially announced a Triple Threat match between the Glow, SKY, and Ripley at SummerSlam 2025 with the Women's World Championship on the line.The match is scheduled for Night Two of the SummerSlam. It could be a show-stealer, given its potential with the stars featured.With all the excitement and buzz attached to the Triple Threat title bout featuring Ripley, SKY, and the reigning champion Naomi, it will be interesting to see how the match unfolds at The Biggest Party of the Summer and whether a new champion gets crowned or the Glow continues her reign.