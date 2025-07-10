Liv Morgan's official replacement, not Roxanne Perez, to be revealed at WWE Evolution? Chances explored

Liv Morgan suffered an injury several weeks ago on WWE RAW that shocked and disappointed many fans. As a response to her injury, Roxanne Perez officially joined The Judgment Day and even became one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions.

With that being said, Roxanne might not actually be Liv Morgan's proper replacement in the stable. Instead, in what would be an absolute shocker, Nikki Bella could be revealed as Liv's replacement in the stable at WWE Evolution this weekend.

Nikki Bella posted a photo on social media mocking Liv Morgan. In that image, she was with beloved babyfaces Maxxine Dupri and Natalya. However, that wasn't it. Dominik Mysterio was also posing with Nikki in the picture. That could be bad news for The Miracle Kid.

As most know, Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio have been a hit couple in WWE. Some feared Roxanne and Dirty Dom would end up dating, and that Morgan would be pushed aside like Rhea Ripley last year. Instead, Mysterio might be interested in the Hall of Famer.

If that is the case, the two could reveal their relationship at Evolution. Dominik Mysterio could shockingly help Nikki win the Women's Battle Royal, thus earning Bella a title shot at Clash in Paris. They could then reveal they're a couple with a kiss, just as Mysterio had done with Liv at SummerSlam 2024.

Roxanne Perez's status in the stable could depend on if she and Raquel Rodriguez retain their WWE title

Dominik Mysterio replacing Liv Morgan with Nikki Bella would certainly be shocking, but it would also raise questions about Roxanne Perez's status in The Judgment Day. In theory, her entry into the WWE stable was seemingly built on ruining the relationship between Dom and Morgan.

Finn Balor was seemingly the mastermind behind it all, introducing Roxanne to the faction and attempting to get her close to Mysterio. This was due to The Prince's constant tension with Liv Morgan.

If Nikki Bella ends up with Dominik instead of Roxanne, Finn, in theory at least, wouldn't need Perez in the group. As a result, her future could be in jeopardy, depending on how successful she and Raquel Rodriguez are with the WWE Women's Tag Team Title.

Given that Roxanne and Raquel have tension already, if the pair loses their title at Evolution and Nikki Bella joins the stable on the very same day, Perez's future could be short-lived. To make Raquel happy, and potentially Dominik, Finn could kick Roxanne out. Who knows, perhaps Bella and Rodriguez could team up moving forward.

