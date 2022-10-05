Liv Morgan gives an honest take on her current reign as WWE SmackDown Women's Champion

Top WWE Superstar Liv Morgan recently gave her thoughts on how her time as the SmackDown Women's Champion has been.

The 28-year-old shocked the world in July 2022 after she won the blue brand's Women's title from former UFC Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey at the Money In The Bank Premium Live Event in Las Vegas. Despite reaching the top of WWE's women's division, many still doubt if she is a champion that fans should take seriously.

Speaking to Ryan Satin on The Out Of Character podcast, Morgan said that she has a lot more goals that she wants to achieve as the SmackDown Women's Champion.

"I have so much more to give, so many different various ways, this is just one phase, you know what I mean. I have so much more to give as a champion, as a character, and as a performer. I am blessed that this phase of my career was cemented with this championship but really the best is yet to come. This is only the beginning which is scary.” [13:03 - 13:26]

Despite defeating Rousey at SummerSlam to solidify her reign as champion, the two stars will face off once more this Saturday with the SmackDown Women's Championship on the line in an Extreme Rules match.

Former WWE writer thinks Liv Morgan's character may change

Despite being one of the most beloved superstars on the roster, Morgan's recent tactics as champion have led many to believe that her persona may soon be going down a darker route.

During a recent episode of the Wrestling With Freddie podcast, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. said that the company may be considering turning Liv Morgan heel soon based on how they recently booked her.

"I think they’re going the route. Now they wanted her to be a babyface, but I think they have to go the route of heel now. And I thought she did a pretty damned good job, and challenged Ronda to an Extreme Rules match which is probably the only way she can legit beat her because she can cheat, because there’s no rules. And then that can maybe give us a heel champion for a babyface to chase," added Prinze Jr. (H/T EWrestling News)

Considering Liv Morgan is facing off against one of the most dangerous performers on the roster in Ronda Rousey, she may have to resort to some underhand tactics to come out on top this weekend in Philadelphia.

