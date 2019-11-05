Liv Morgan sends out an ominous tweet ahead of Monday Night RAW

Liv Morgan has been teasing a new darker character ahead of her return

On July 16th, Liv Morgan faced off against Charlotte Flair in a losing effort. Following the match, she yanked Corey Graves' headset off to give a message to the WWE Universe. When she comes back, she's "going to be real."

No one really knew what that meant, but Morgan has been absent from WWE TV since. Aside from being the final pick in this year's WWE Draft, we've seen absolutely nothing from her.

However, those following her on social media have definitely noticed the messages she's been leaving. "I kept crying for help," she tweeted, "but no one wanted to hear me." We've seen a sort of break in her psyche over the past four months, and she seems to be getting more aggressive as the days go on.

Morgan has since left another cryptic tweet, leaving the WWE Universe scratching their heads.

Liv Morgan continues to crack

According to Morgan, "Ya Only Livv Once." Though, it looks like that version of herself may be far gone. In a tweet sent out earlier today, she left her followers with a sequence of numbers. It didn't take long for many people to understand that it was a code.

16189191514518 — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) November 5, 2019

If you line up the numbers with the letters of the alphabet, you can see that Morgan's tweet translates to "PRISONER."

We still have no clue what to make of these tweets, but it's obvious that the Liv Morgan we once knew is gone, and something much more dangerous has replaced her.

