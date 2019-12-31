Liv Morgan shares intimate photos of herself and Lana following WWE Raw revelation

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW OFFICIAL News Published Dec 31, 2019

Dec 31, 2019 IST SHARE

Liv Morgan definitely returned in style last night!

Last night's episode of RAW rounded off 2019 in the most explosive way possible, as Lana and Bobby Lashley's wedding would start off with no guests, before no less than four individuals would interrupt the ceremony - not least a returning Liv Morgan!

Well, the true shock came when Liv Morgan revealed that the love of her life was standing in the ring, and a bemused Bobby Lashley would proclaim his innocence - only for the former Riott Squad member to confirm that she actually meant Lana!

Well, the plot has thickened today, as Liv Morgan has taken to social media to share some intimate snaps of herself with The Ravishing Russian from seemingly the past couple of years.

The one on the left was apparently taken in 2017, but the one on the right isn't as it seems at first glance...

Rusev is lurking!

When expanded, it appears more sinister as The Bulgarian Brute is lurking in the background of the photo. Meanwhile, photos have also emerged of Lana and Liv Morgan enjoying their time at a Disney Park from the beginning of the year, and a video of Lana spying on her apparent former lover.

What will happen next in this absolutely insane love-triangle turned love-hexagon after last night's antics that saw Liv Morgan, Rusev, Bobby Lashley's ex-wife and Lana's first ex-husband object to their wedding? Well, only time will tell, and next week's episode of RAW is definitely must-see!