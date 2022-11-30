Liv Morgan shows off surprising new look amid WWE hiatus 

Liv Morgan has taken to Twitter to share her new look after being absent from WWE TV for around three weeks.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion was part of a six-woman match that saw Shotzi earn the opportunity to be Ronda Rousey's challenger at Survivor Series back on November 11th.

Morgan has since been relegated to appearing at WWE Live Events as the company pushed forward toward Survivor Series War Games this past weekend.

Morgan has been teasing a much darker character since losing her Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey. She now also appears to have changed up her look. Morgan's hair was much blonder several weeks ago and could be the update she was looking for in order to push forward on SmackDown.

Will Liv Morgan be given another shot at Ronda Rousey on WWE SmackDown?

Morgan lost her chance to challenge Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series when Shotzi was able to pin Lacey Evans. However, that doesn't mean she won't be given another shot at regaining the Championship.

The Women's Division on SmackDown is the most competitive it has ever been and there are many women just fighting for a place on the show. Morgan has proven that she has what it takes to be one of the top women in the company and could be pushed back to the apex of SmackDown once again in the future.

Ronda Rousey needs a challenger for The Royal Rumble and if there is another multi-woman match and Morgan isn't drafted to RAW any time soon then it's easy to see her being handed another shot at Rousey so that the two women can finally end their bitter feud once and for all.

Do you think Liv Morgan will hold the SmackDown Women's Championship again? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!

