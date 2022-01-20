Liv Morgan teases doing "something crazy" with men's Royal Rumble competitor

Liv Morgan was unsuccessful in her recent pursuits of the RAW Women's Championship. However, with the Royal Rumble to look forward to, it's another big chance for the sentimental favorite of the WWE universe to get another shot at thee gold. In a recent Twitter post, Morgan teased something big for the Royal Rumble.

Following two unsuccessful attempts against RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, Morgan competed in a Triple Threat Match to determine Big Time Becks' Royal Rumble opponent. Unfortunately for her, she took the pinfall as Doudrop emerged as the number one contender.

Men's Royal Rumble competitor Johnny Knoxville was shown in a WWE Tik Tok video roasting his fellow competitors. In response, Liv Morgan seemingly teased working with him:

Knoxville will be in the men's Royal Rumble while Morgan will be in the fifth women's edition. As great as it would be to see them work together, they're both in two different matches.

However, it would be fun to see Knoxville in a backstage segment with Morgan at the Royal Rumble. Given how he roasted many big competitors on Tik Tok, it wouldn't be surprising to see some of those names gang up on him.

Can Liv Morgan emerge as the fifth Women's Royal Rumble winner?

The WWE universe will be hoping for Liv Morgan to emerge as the winner of the Royal Rumble.

However, 2021 winner Bianca Belair could be the favorite to become the first-ever two-time winner on the RAW side. There has been speculation that SmackDown superstar Bayley (who is technically unassigned to any brand) could return and add to her nearly complete list of accomplishments in WWE.

Will Liv Morgan overcome the odds to win the Royal Rumble match? Or could she be featured in the "final four" part of the bout? Usually, runner-ups tend to have big things planned for them as well.

As for Johnny Knoxville, it's obvious that his role in the Men's Rumble match will be a comedic one. Hopefully, WWE utilizes him well before his inevitable elimination.

