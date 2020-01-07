Liv Morgan to be in popular Superstar's corner next week

Greg Bush

Jan 07, 2020

Liv Morgan interrupts R-Truth

Last week, Liv Morgan made her long-awaited return to WWE TV. As Bobby Lashley and Lana attempted to wed in the middle of the ring, they were harassed by former spouses and lovers. One of which was the former Riott Squad Member.

However, she shocked the world when she revealed that she was not at RAW to confront Lashley, but Lana, announcing that the two of them had an affair before Lashley had ever been in the picture.

Along with Rusev, Morgan absolutely ruined the evening for Lana and Lashley. This week, the lovebirds finally wed, only for Rusev to ruin the night again, setting up a match between the Bulgarian Brute and the All Mighty One next week.

Lashley and Lana seemed to be at odds with one another near the end, with the former Intercontinental Champion telling the latter to shut up before addressing Rusev. Whether they'll be on the same page next week is yet to be determined.

Liv Morgan found herself in front of a camera soon afterward, wondering who would be in Rusev's corner if Lashley had Lana. Next week, it looks like Liv Morgan will attempt to get into the heads of Lana and Lashley by bringing the former United States Champion to victory.