"I love the violence" - Liv Morgan reveals what she wants to prove tonight at WWE Extreme Rules

Liv Morgan thinks she has a lot to prove in her match against Ronda Rousey tonight at WWE Extreme Rules.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet lost the SmackDown Women's Championship to Liv Morgan at WWE Money in the Bank after a bruising match against Natalya. Liv won the Women's MITB Ladder Match at the start of the show and cashed in on Ronda after she defended the title against Natalya. Liv went on to retain the title at SummerSlam in a controversial finish. Ronda earned another shot at the title by winning a Fatal 5-Way on a recent episode of the blue brand.

Speaking on La Previa de WWE Extreme Rules ahead of tonight's premium live event, the SmackDown Women's Champion revealed what she wants to prove tonight in her match against Ronda Rousey.

"I picked Extreme Rules for a lot of different reasons. First of all, that is like the reason why I fell in love with wrestling, why I fell in love with WWE. I love the extreme. I love the tables, ladders, and chairs. I love the violence, I love the physicality. To have a match that made me fall in love with this business is awesome."

The 28-year-old added that there is no better way to prove how much she loves the industry than to put the title on the line in a match where anything can happen.

"I don't know a better way to prove to the whole entire world how much I love this, and how much this means to me, other than to have the most dangerous and unpredictable match where literally anything can happen. To show that I am willing to put my body, my title on the line in this match where it is completely unpredictable."

Liv Morgan sends message to Ronda Rousey on WWE SmackDown

On the September 23rd episode of WWE SmackDown, Liv Morgan defeated Lacey Evans in a singles match. Lacey dominated most of the action but the champion hit Oblivion out of nowhere for a pinfall victory.

After the bout, Liv set Lacey up on a table and climbed to the top turnbuckle. Morgan connected with a Senton through the table and then warned Ronda Rousey that she was ready to get extreme.

Ronda Rousey is the favorite to win tonight against Morgan at Extreme Rules. Only time will tell if Liv escapes with another victory over The Baddest Woman on the Planet or if a new champion is crowned at the premium live event.

