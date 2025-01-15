Liv Morgan and her WWE star boyfriend to kick Judgment Day member out of the group? Potential betrayal explored

Liv Morgan lost the WWE Women's World Championship last week on RAW. Despite the huge setback, the 30-year-old looked unfazed this week and was in a jolly mood. However, beneath her beaming smile could be a malignant intent. Morgan may be secretly orchestrating a massive plan to revolt against one of her stablemates.

She and Dominik Mysterio could be planning to betray Finn Balor and kick The Prince out of The Judgment Day. The speculation caught fire after what transpired backstage this week on RAW. Balor subtly tried to take a dig at Liv Morgan's recent loss, but the latter acted unbothered. She responded with a saccharine smile, and her words were seemingly a reflection of her disdain for The Prince.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Moreover, Dominik Mysterio also gave quite a bizarre look to Finn Balor while walking away from him backstage. His body language radiated an aura of malevolence as if he had something evil in mind for Balor, something that only time would tell. This could be an indication that Mysterio and Morgan could be cooking something against the former Universal Champion.

They have a very good reason to kick out the veteran star from the group. The Prince has been facing setback after setback, the most recent being his embarrassing loss against Damian Priest in a Street Fight this week. This downward spiral may prove to be the final straw for The Miracle Kid and The Latino Cheat, and they could seize the opportunity to stage a coup and oust Finn Balor from the faction.

Whether it happens or not remains a big question, but a cold war has certainly been brewing within The Judgment Day for months. The abovementioned angle is nothing but speculation at this point.

Liv Morgan to go on a hunt for the Women's World Championship?

Liv Morgan has reigned supreme at the top of the women's division on RAW for the last several months. She held the Women's World Championship for well over 200 days. Now that the 30-year-old has lost the coveted title, there have been questions on whether The Miracle Kid would embark on a hunt to reclaim the gold.

However, it does not look like so. The Stamford-based promotion does not seem to have any plans to drag Morgan into the world title picture on RAW. Besides, her longstanding feud with Rhea Ripley has apparently come to an end for now, and stretching it would be redundant.

There is a good possibility that Liv Morgan may go after the Women's Intercontinental Championship. She could start a fresh feud with the reigning champion, Lyra Valkyria, for the coveted title. Not only will this give Morgan a fresh start, but it will also make the brand-new title look more prestigious.

Expand Tweet

The Judgment Day member could also look to win the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match to punch her ticket to WrestleMania 41. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Liv Morgan.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback