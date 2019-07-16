LiveSource Announces Partnership with All Elite Wrestling to Revolutionize the Fan Experience with Live Auctions

SAN DIEGO (July 15, 2019) -- LiveSource, the mobile app that enables its partners the ability to offer fans unique collectibles and experiences via live auctions, announced a partnership with All Elite Wrestling (AEW), the new professional wrestling league featuring a world-class roster of male and female wrestlers.

This innovative partnership will allow fans anywhere in the world to access the LiveSource auction app on their phones to bid and buy exclusive memorabilia and gear worn by AEW talent. Starting on Wednesday, July 17, fans can download the free LiveSource app to access a special sweepstakes featuring merchandise and tickets for ALL OUT, the highly-anticipated event on Saturday, August 31, in Chicago.

"We are so pumped to be in business with truly forward-thinking partners like AEW," said Scott F. Levin, CEO of LiveSource.

"Our LiveSource app will help AEW feed into its fans’ passion for wrestling by enabling them to literally take home a piece of the AEW experience. We’re eagerly looking forward to helping AEW surprise and thrill its fan base with our technology.”

"Since our launch in January, we’ve been aligning ourselves with best-in-class partners, and LiveSource was a clear choice as its platform is widely recognized as the best mobile auction software on the planet,” said Dana Massie, Chief Marketing and Merchandising Officer at AEW.

“The LiveSource app will enhance our fans' experiences right from their seats in ways that have never been done before. And, the platform will provide fans worldwide with the chance to bid on AEW memorabilia and experiences regardless of their location. We believe that the wrestling community knows no bounds, and our LiveSource partnership will certainly help to reinforce our connections worldwide.”