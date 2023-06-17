Logan Paul should call out 29-year-old star on WWE RAW return

Logan Paul is making his return this Monday night on WWE RAW.

Paul hasn't been seen on WWE programming since WrestleMania 39, when he lost to Seth "Freakin" Rollins. So what brings the YouTube celebrity back this Monday night?

With two huge Premium Live Events on the horizon, it's likely that Paul is returning to set up his next feud, which will likely come to a head at SummerSlam. If you don't want to tie up any of the full-time stars in Paul's latest feud, a potential matchup against Bad Bunny would certainly capture the attention of not only the WWE Universe but the entertainment world as a whole.

While it's been uncommon to have two celebrities face off against each other in a WWE ring, we believe both men have more than proven themselves in recent years that they'd be able to handle it and produce an excellent matchup.

Logan Paul believes Bad Bunny has no business being as good as he is at professional wrestling

While Logan Paul has said some less-than-flattering things about Bad Bunny in the past, it seems like he's coming around on the in-ring talent that the musician possesses.

On a recent episode of IMPAULSIVE, the subject of Bad Bunny came up, and Paul praised the musician for doing what he does in the ring, as he believes there's no way he should be as good as he is.

"This is what I say to people who are trying to compare me and Bad Bunny in WWE. I wrestled in high school. I did sports and athletics. I am a YouTuber, but I'm an athlete, bro. I was an athlete first," Paul said. "I can still surprise people because I'm a YouTuber, but I was an athlete first. Bunny is a musician, dude. He has no business being as good as he is, but he comes in there, and he crushes it." (H/T Fightful)

