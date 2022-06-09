Logan Paul discloses a backstage story of why Vince McMahon wasn't impressed with him

Logan Paul is a bonafide global superstar. Both he and his brother represent the success that social media can bring to the current world, and the millions of followers that the Paul Brothers have across social media speak volumes about their popularity. Logan Paul has made numerous WWE appearances and recently revealed a story where Vince McMahon wasn't impressed with him.

Logan Paul has been praised for his work in WWE. Described as natural, his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38 was not impressive as he teamed up with The Miz to successfully defeat The Mysterios. His overall performance and respect for the business were cited as reasons for him earning that respect.

Whether he has earned Vince McMahon's respect or not is yet to be seen. Speaking on his highly-rated Impaulsive podcast, he revealed that he told the WWE Chairman that his podcast was ranked #1 globally. In a hilarious moment, Vince McMahon said absolutely nothing, being unimpressed about it:

"I sat at the WWE Executive Office the other day with Vince McMahon and co, and I looked at him straight in the f***ing eyes and said 'I am the host of the #1 podcast in the world' and he said nothing."

It should be noted that WWE has only begun monetizing podcasts in the last few years. After The Bell represented WWE's entry into the podcast world.

Will Logan Paul return to WWE?

Given how things ended for Logan Paul at WrestleMania 38 (with The Miz turning on him and giving him a skull-crushing finale), it seems to be a foregone conclusion that he will return to WWE, presumably for a feud against The Miz.

It will be interesting to see how he gets received as a babyface, with WWE fans likely remembering his incredible performance at WrestleMania 38. With that said, many feel that Paul is a natural heel, and it's not hard to see why. Either way, a feud against The Miz will be enough to attract casual viewers, whether it's for SummerSlam or WrestleMania 39 next year.

