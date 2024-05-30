Logan Paul to encounter next title challenger on WWE SmackDown? Exploring feud possibility

After failing to win the Undisputed WWE Championship at King & Queen of the Ring 2024, Logan Paul is now expected to focus on his duties as the United States Champion. This signifies that in the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown, fans can anticipate the emergence of his next challenger. One of the potential contenders for the YouTube sensation's title is Carmelo Hayes.

Hayes recently participated in the King of the Ring tournament but was eliminated in the quarterfinals at the hands of Randy Orton. He also had a heated confrontation with LA Knight, which led to a six-man tag team match on SmackDown, where his team ultimately lost. The rationale behind considering Hayes as a challenger for Logan Paul is his impressive resume since making his main roster debut.

In a short period, he has already faced top stars like Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton. Additionally, Hayes' current heel persona and overconfidence make him a natural adversary for Paul, as he could claim to be the superior young star.

Also, a world title shot for the former NXT Champion might be premature at this stage, making a US Title opportunity more fitting. In addition, a rivalry with Logan Paul for the US Title would be an excellent way to maintain Hayes' momentum on SmackDown.

It will be interesting to see what unfolds on the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown and who steps up as the next challenger for the social media star.

Who else could be the next challenger for Logan Paul on SmackDown?

Besides Carmelo Hayes, LA Knight is also a fan-favorite contender among the WWE Universe to step up as the next challenger for Logan Paul. Many believe that the Megastar is the one who will eventually dethrone Paul as the United States Champion whenever they clash in a title bout. Additionally, the Stamford-based promotion has already started planting seeds for this potential feud, especially with their recent heated backstage segment on the blue brand.

Besides this, some fans also consider that Knight could face Logan Paul at SummerSlam 2024, as it would provide a much bigger stage for the Megastar to secure his first US Title reign.

The forthcoming episode of SmackDown seems to hold answers to many questions.WWE could even set up a multi-man match to determine the next challenger for the YouTube sensation, which would be an exciting way to develop the storyline further.

