Logan Paul to erase 37-year-old former WWE superstar's name from history books? Exploring the possibility

At WWE Crown Jewel 2023, Logan Paul pulled off the unthinkable. Popularly deemed a part-time celebrity, Paul put on another stellar performance that ended with winning the US Championship.

Although the win came from brass knuckles, The Maverick pinned Rey Mysterio to bag his first singles championship in WWE in his eighth wrestling encounter.

Due to his status as a celebrity, Logan Paul winning the US Title was a controversial move. However, the booking decision affirmed Triple H's faith in the YouTube sensation.

As for Paul, he may end up re-defining the record books with the gold around his shoulders because he has an opportunity to erase 37-year-old former WWE Superstar Dean Ambrose from history.

Logan Paul could become the longest-reigning United States Champion

Ambrose, now known as Jon Moxley in AEW, currently holds the record for the longest US Title reign at 351 days since the championship came under WWE's ownership.

The Lunatic Fringe's record has stood for a decade. Ambrose won the championship at Extreme Rules in May 2013 from Kofi Kingston and dropped it to Sheamus in a Battle Royal almost a year later.

Logan Paul could break that record with strong booking and his part-time status. As one of the company's biggest Superstars, Paul will certainly be backed on television with considerable creative support and protection.

Since he is a part-time attraction, the odds of a longer reign increase greatly. A lighter working schedule means fewer challengers and title defenses. However, there is some speculation that the 28-year-old star would have to become more regular as US Champion.

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns have set strong precedents. As dominant, part-time champions, they had lengthy reigns, with Reigns becoming the longest-reigning World Champion of the modern era.

Recently, Gunther broke The Honky Tonk Man's long-standing record of the longest Intercontinental Championship reign.

Thus, the company is unafraid of keeping the gold on one person for too long, even if it is a part-timer.

It may be too soon to predict the length of Paul's US Title reign. The Maverick does have the charisma, talent, and support to go the distance and break Ambrose's record, but that is far from certain.

