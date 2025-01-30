Logan Paul to face 30-year-old WWE icon at WrestleMania 41? Analysing blockbuster tease

WWE Superstar Logan Paul recently returned to the company and moved to the RAW brand. As The Maverick is gearing up for the 2025 Royal Rumble, he has thrown an open threat to a 30-year-old icon. Moreover, it seems that the former US Champion could be facing Bad Bunny at WrestleMania 41.

Puerto Rican rapper and musician Bad Bunny has had several high-profile features in the Stamford-based promotion. He first competed in a tag team match with Damian Priest at WrestleMania 37 against The Miz and John Morrison.

The Un Verano Sin Ti artist was last seen in WWE where he defeated Damian Priest at the 2023 Backlash. Now, Logan Paul has sent a message to Bad Bunny ahead of Royal Rumble and directly challenged him.

“I've seen online something crazy. I've seen Bad Bunny saying, it's a fact, fact is the word he used. That he's the greatest celebrity wrestler there is. And people commenting, you know, Logan Paul this, Logan Paul that. Here's my take on that. I actually think he's right. Bad Bunny is a fantastic celebrity wrestler. Key word, celebrity. I am a wrestler, born, raised, and bred. Do not compare me to him, y'all. There is a difference between a pop star named after a rabbit and a superstar they call the Maverick. Levels to this sh**. And if he ever wants to run in, okay Mr. Bunny, Mavericks like me eat bunnies like you for breakfast.”

It seems that Las Vegas may see another Mania appearance from the music artist if he does go up against Paul. While this is a significant direction in which the storyline can move, all of this is speculation so far.

Logan Paul is eyeing the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Ahead of RAW’s move to Netflix, Logan Paul had noted that he would be coming after Gunther and taking away his World Heavyweight Championship.

This challenge didn’t go unnoticed and The Ring General responded to it at the kickoff show of RAW’s Netflix premiere. He noted that he would be very glad to take the stupid smirk off Paul’s face if he ever rose to the level of a title contender.

Thus, it wouldn't be surprising to see a future match between Gunther and The Maverick take place soon. The odds of Paul winning the Royal Rumble aren’t high, considering that the competition involves CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and a retirement tour John Cena but the Stamford-based promotion may seek other ways to give Paul a title match at a post-WrestleMania 41 premium live event.

Does this mean that The Ring General won’t lose his belt in Las Vegas? Only time will tell.

