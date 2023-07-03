Logan Paul to face the man who nearly injured him at WWE SummerSlam 2023? Exploring the chances

At the 2023 Money in the Bank event, Logan Paul and Ricochet were among the seven participants in the high-stakes ladder match. The duo delivered multiple moments during the contest, capturing the attention of viewers worldwide.

At one point during the bout, both athletes engaged in a fierce battle atop a ladder when Knight pushed them over. Ricochet attempted a Springboard Spanish Fly on The Maverick, but the move ended in disaster, sending them crashing to the floor through a table.

Paul landed face-first on the table, and the ringside authorities immediately checked on him. The risky sequence completely stunned the audience, as the YouTube sensation and Ricochet were sidelined from the action for the remaining duration of the match.

Paul could have won the 2023 WWE Money in the Bank contract if Ricochet hadn't stolen his moment. The Maverick may hold the former champion responsible for his latest loss, resulting in the two kickstarting a feud for SummerSlam 2023.

If booked to face off, Paul and The One and Only might have a tremendous match, with numerous major spots that could potentially go viral. Social media numbers are seemingly a significant indication of an event's success for WWE, and The Maverick has consistently delivered in that area.

With a potential victory over Ricochet in Detroit, Paul can brag about defeating a former champion before moving on to greater things in the promotion. Ricochet and The Maverick previously generated a viral moment when they collided in midair and amazed the audience during the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match.

A potential feud with Ricochet could be a chance for WWE's creative team to build on Paul's credibility as a performer and book a massive bout at SummerSlam next month.

Logan Paul has earned Ricochet's respect

Logan Paul's matches against top stars like Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins have helped the up-and-coming star gain prominence in the company. The Maverick's performance in this year's Royal Rumble Match was incredible, and Ricochet was impressed by it.

In an interview with Digital Spy, Ricochet discussed his interaction with Logan Paul during the annual multi-man contest:

"He's [Paul] always putting in the work to become better, so that's the stuff that I look at. If you just came in and didn't care and were doing whatever, then I'd like, 'Look at this guy.' But he does care, he does want to get better, and I can see that as someone who's done it for so long. I can see the little things that show that he does care. So he's got my respect for sure." [H/T DigitalSpy]

Following a string of successful interactions between Logan Paul and Ricochet, wrestling fans on the internet are calling for a match between the two competitors to take place at SummerSlam 2023 in Detroit.

Do you want to witness the two square off at the summer's biggest event? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Find out which wrestling legend respects both CM Punk & The Young Bucks right here

Poll : 0 votes