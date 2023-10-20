Logan Paul to fight 39-year-old WWE star before Rey Mysterio on SmackDown? Possibility analyzed

Logan Paul is all set to make his comeback on the upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown, where the Maverick will confront Rey Mysterio. The segment was announced after Logan challenged for the United States Championship after his boxing match this past weekend.

However, upon his anticipated return to the blue brand, the YouTube sensation might face Santos Escobar before confronting Rey Mysterio in a title bout. The potential scenario that might unfold could involve Santos Escobar claiming that he deserves another title shot against Rey Mysterio, ahead of Paul. Escobar could mention how, despite the loss to Mysterio, he still remains committed to his goal of becoming the United States Champion.

This could lead to conflict between the two, eventually resulting in a no.1 contender match between Escobar and the Maverick, with the winner earning the right to face Rey Mysterio. However, if this scenario were to unfold, Logan Paul is still highly likely to emerge as the winner and become the no.1 contender for the US title.

The ideal location for a match between The Maverick and Rey Mysterio is Crown Jewel 2023, which is set to take place on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at the Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Who did Logan Paul face when he was last seen in WWE?

Since making his WWE debut, Logan has already faced superstars like Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in the Stamford-based promotion. However, the last time the YouTube sensation wrestled was against Ricochet in a singles bout at this year's SummerSlam Premium Live Event.

The feud between the two had been building up since their memorable encounter in the Money in the Bank ladder match. Their rivalry was further fueled by their standout performances at this year's Royal Rumble, leading to a series of captivating confrontations between Logan and the former US Champion.

Logan Paul emerged as the winner at this year's SummerSlam Premium Live Event

The match was not short on drama, with Logan making it personal by involving Samantha Irvin in the storyline. Despite Ricochet's valiant efforts, he was unable to secure the win against The Maverick. In an intense battle that lasted 18 minutes, Logan ultimately emerged victorious.

As we head towards Crown Jewel 2023, it will be interesting to see how things unfold as Logan Paul is all set to once again captivate the fans with his impressive in-ring talent.

