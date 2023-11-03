Logan Paul to fight two matches at WWE Crown Jewel 2023? Analyzing the chances

WWE is leaving no stone unturned to make Crown Jewel a star-studded show, and Logan Paul's appearance will add grandeur to it. The Maverick is set to battle Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship in Riyadh.

While this is currently the announced match, Paul might surprisingly end up wrestling another match at Crown Jewel. Apart from Rey Mysterio, the social media megastar is also at loggerheads with Ricochet.

It seems like their rivalry is far from over, as it was conspicuous on the October 24 episode of Monday Night RAW. However, what adds an element of delirium is the involvement of Dominik Mysterio in the mix.

Dominik could possibly interfere in the match between Logan Paul and Rey Mysterio in Saudi Arabia, which might end the match in disqualification. As a result, Ricochet could come to the rescue of the legendary luchador.

Following the turn of events, WWE could book a tag team match between the team of Logan Paul and Dominik Mysterio and the team of Ricochet and Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel on the same night.

As a result of a possible impromptu match, The Maverick will end up wrestling a second match at the spectacular event in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Analyzing the possibility of Logan Paul wrestling two matches at Crown Jewel 2023

Crown Jewel is one of WWE's most spectacular events of the year and brings a bunch of surprises for the fans. One of the potential surprises could come from the United States Championship match.

There's a very good possibility of ringside interference in the match between Logan Paul and Rey Mysterio. However, it is quite unlikely that Paul will wrestle in another match on the same night.

This is because WWE might be looking to book it as a classic match between two of the most athletic superstars in this industry. Therefore, the prospect of this singles match turning into a tag team bout is quite low.

Nonetheless, the surprise that could unfold at Crown Jewel is a shocking title change in the match. The Maverick might finally capture the United States Championship at the November 4 spectacle in Riyadh.

