Logan Paul to lose his United States Championship in impromptu match on WWE SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown will be marked as a special edition of the blue brand, with the show serving as SmackDown: New Year's Revolution. A high-profile card has already been announced for the show, including an appearance from Roman Reigns.

United States Champion Logan Paul is also scheduled to make an appearance on the show. The Maverick declared a United States Championship tournament in his last appearance, with the winner earning a title shot against him.

With the tournament reaching its finals on tonight's show, the presence of Logan Paul might backfire, as Kevin Owens might demand an immediate match after emerging victorious in the finals.

Expand Tweet

The potential scenario that might unfold could see The Prizefighter defeating Santos Escobar in the finals. Subsequently, the former Universal Champion might issue a callout or lay down a challenge for the YouTube sensation by demanding an immediate title match.

Upon provocation, Logan might agree to Owen's terms and decide to defend his title at New Year's Revolution, resulting in his loss of the US title. One of the major reasons behind this belief is due to WWE's intention to add a surprise element to its special events.

So, if Owens dethrones Logan on tonight's episode, it will undoubtedly come as a surprise for many, as fans expect a match between these two at the upcoming premium live event.

WWE to decide Roman Reigns' next challenger on tonight's SmackDown

Tonight's SmackDown: New Year's Revolution will not only decide the next challenger for The Maverick but also disclose the next opponent for The Tribal Chief. For those who might not know, Randy Orton is set for a massive showdown against AJ Styles and LA Knight, with the winner of the triple threat match earning a title shot at Royal Rumble 2024.

To add extra anticipation for this high-stakes match, the company also announced the presence of Roman Reigns for tonight's SmackDown. One of the most probable victors of this match might be The Viper due to his story of revenge against The Bloodline.

Expand Tweet

Also, if this result comes to fruition, then The Phenomenal One might engage in a short feud against LA Knight leading up to the next premium live event, Royal Rumble 2024.

It will be interesting to see how things unfold on this episode of the blue brand and who emerges as the next contender for Reigns' undisputed title.