Logan Paul to lose the US Title after breaking AEW wrestler's record? Exploring the possibility 

Logan Paul is the current United States Champion in WWE. The Maverick has recently engaged in some heated segments with LA Knight, indicating an impending showdown at a premium live event soon. As of now, there is no confirmation whether their match will be added to the upcoming Clash at the Castle: Scotland PLE or if fans will have to wait until Money in the Bank 2024 for the bout.

However, it is possible that the YouTube sensation might drop his United States Championship after breaking a record set by current AEW star Jon Moxley during his tenure with WWE as Dean Ambrose. For those unaware, Ambrose won the US Title as a member of the Shield faction and held it for a record-breaking reign of 351 days.

As of now, the YouTube star has already crossed 220 days as the United States Champion. So, it's possible that WWE might want him to surpass Moxley's record, having him lose the title only after October 20, 2024.

Recently, WWE has favored longer title reigns, with former champions Rhea Ripley and Roman Reigns serving as prime examples. This trend makes it more than likely that WWE will allow Logan Paul to break Jon Moxley's US Title record before he eventually loses the championship.

Who could be the next United State Champion after Logan Paul?

There are plenty of stars on WWE SmackDown who hold the potential to become the next United States Champion after Logan Paul. One of the biggest names is LA Knight, who is currently enjoying rising popularity among the WWE Universe. Fans are eager to see him dethrone Paul for the US Title.

Another strong candidate for the title is Carmelo Hayes. Since his arrival on the blue brand, Melo has impressed both fans and WWE officials, making him a likely contender for championship gold. Also, a US Champion reign is something which will aid WWE to setup a future world title shot for the former NXT Champion.

Currently, Kevin Owens is embroiled in a feud with The Bloodline. However, once he concludes that rivalry, and if Logan Paul is still the US Champion, Owens could very well be the challenger to potentially dethrone him. There is already a history between The Prize Fighter and The Maverick, adding anticipation to a potential title bout between them.

The dynamics of SmackDown will continue to evolve in the coming weeks, and it remains to be seen who will ultimately dethrone Logan Paul as the United States Champion.

