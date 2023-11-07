Logan Paul to quickly be dethroned by 30-year-old WWE Superstar on SmackDown? Exploring potential swerve

Logan Paul won the United States Championship at WWE Crown Jewel due to interference from Santos Escobar, who left a pair of brass knuckles in the ring which Paul was able to use to his advantage.

Escobar seemingly left them in the ring for Rey Mysterio after confronting one of Paul's associates who attempted to hand them to him. However, it was Paul who took them and now this has put the LWO member in a tough position with Mysterio since it ended up costing him the title.

This week on SmackDown, Escobar could be looking for redemption and could decide to challenge Paul to a match for the title, in order to take it back to the LWO. Mysterio noted a while back that he was happy as long as the title was with the LWO and Santos could make that his mission.

If Escobar is able to surprise Paul then it could be a very short title reign for the YouTube sensation and it could further push forward the tension between Mysterio and Escobar if the WWE Hall of Famer wants his title back.

Logan Paul has become a popular star in WWE

Despite only having a handful of matches in WWE, Logan Paul has a Championship around his waist and has seemingly already proved himself for Triple H.

The title will now allow Paul to advertise WWE wherever he goes outside of the ring and it would be a great promotion for the company and the business as a whole. For this reason alone the company could be thinking about giving him a long reign but of course, nothing is black and white in WWE and anything can happen if Paul makes the trip to SmackDown on Friday night.

