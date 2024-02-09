Logan Paul's friend to betray him tonight on WWE SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

Tonight on WWE SmackDown, the blue brand's GM Nick Aldis will announce who is set to challenge Logan Paul for the United States Championship.

While many would assume that Kevin Owens is still the first in line to face Logan for the gold despite losing to him at the Royal Rumble, one star, in particular, has a big personal reason for wanting to face Paul in the near future.

The performer in question is the loudmouth star and current ally to Logan Paul, Grayson Waller. The 33-year-old helped Logan retain his title at the Royal Rumble, however, with the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event set to take place in Waller's home country of Australia, WWE may look to cash in on his expected home crowd support.

Therefore, despite being a heel, Grayson Waller may look to insert his name into the United States title picture tonight on WWE SmackDown as he looks to earn himself a match on home soil later this month.

Grayson Waller on WWE airing Elimination Chamber in Australia

In recent years, World Wrestling Entertainment has looked to put on many top Premium Live Events outside of the states, with iconic shows having taken place in London, Puerto Rico, and Montreal.

Elimination Chamber is looking to be no different, with the Premium Live Event set to take place at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia in front of an expected crowd of at least 45,000 WWE fans.

As a proud Australian, Grayson recently took to social media where he talked about what an event like the Elimination Chamber in his home country means to him.

"For me personally, I haven't been on WrestleMania yet. So for me, the dream is being on it. And for a lot of ways, this Elimination Chamber show for me is WrestleMania. Like, getting before my friends, my family are going to be there, we've got 45,000 people going to be at the Elimination Chamber."

Whilst Grayson Waller has yet to have a match set for Elimination Chamber, his fellow countrywoman Rhea Ripley looks set to main event the show as she will put her Women's World Title on the line against the powerful Nia Jax.

