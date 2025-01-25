Logan Paul's WWE future has subtly been confirmed

Former United States Champion Logan Paul is set to return to WWE programming on the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW. The Maverick switched to the red brand last month following the recent transfer window. Paul was part of the flagship show’s debut episode on Netflix earlier this month. A recent update confirmed the 29-year-old star’s future in World Wrestling Entertainment.

Logan Paul was rumored to fight UFC icon Conor McGregor in an exhibition boxing match in India earlier this year. There was quite the buzz surrounding the match and concerns about his pro wrestling future as a high-profile match such as this would need a lot of training and hard work. This would have taken him away from the promotion once again for a prolonged time but that no longer seems to be the case.

Amid the rumors, Conor McGregor was recently asked about his boxing match against Logan Paul in India. The Notorious One revealed that UFC has shown no interest in the crossover bout.

"The UFC just aren't into it."

Additionally, The Maverick expressed that he’ll focus on his pro-wrestling career, and strive to become a full-time star, committing his time to the Stamford-based promotion.

All the points above can be seen as significant hints regarding Paul’s future in WWE. The YouTube sensation has previously mentioned that he wanted to be a full-time WWE star this year and it seems that everything is hinting in that direction.

The star will look to cement himself as a main event talent in the company and win the top titles this year. It remains to be seen who his first feud will be.

There have been rumors about Logan Paul facing John Cena in WWE

Logan Paul has silenced his doubters with incredible performances in high-stakes bouts against some of the biggest names in the industry.

The last time fans saw The Maverick in a singles match on WWE programming was at SummerSlam 2024, where he lost his United States Championship to LA Knight in a singles bout.

While the 29-year-old superstar is gearing up for his return to television next week, there have been reports about Paul competing in a match against John Cena.

2025 is slated to be Cena's last year in professional wrestling as the legend is set to retire. Before he hangs up his boots, the star would ideally like to put over some talents. One of them was rumored to be Logan Paul. Paul has impressed many with his pro wrestling prowess despite not having a background in the industry.

However, a source revealed that some people within the creative team were against the pitch.

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has in store for Logan in the coming months.

